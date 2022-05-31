French Open day 10: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the 10th day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday:

"I'm very emotional. For me it's incredible to play here. This feeling is incredible for me."

-- Rafael Nadal after his 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

"Congratulations to Rafa, he was better in the important moments. He showed why he was a great champion. Well done to him and his team, he deserves it."

-- Djokovic.

"Was graduating tougher? Yes because I know how hard it was to do school and play tennis on the road. Other players think tennis is the most important thing in the world. It is not. So getting my diploma meant a lot to me."

-- Coco Gauff, 18, on earning her high school diploma.

"I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all and we have no chance."

-- Alexander Zverev after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to make the semi-finals.

"My mom give me that name, and for sure it's for Navratilova. I don't feel pressure for the name. I like it."

-- Semi-finalist Martina Trevisan on her first name.

"I looked around me and I was in the most important court in the world. Even I felt a lot of tension and I was so nervous because even my arms felt it."

-- Trevisan on failing to convert her first match point in her quarter-final against Leylah Fernandez.

"She's super athletic, she's super confident, she's a great player. I think Coco's always been a great player, she has a great attitude and I think that's probably why I named her. And obviously one of the few players that I'm very close with."

-- Sloane Stephens on why she selected Coco Gauff as a player to watch four years ago.

"Well, I'm sorry, but it's not Trevisan. Not my favourite."

-- Stephens backing Gauff to defeat Trevisan on Thursday and make the final.

"Carlos Alcaraz, I'm always rooting for him. Just from walking around the players lounge and players area he's always nice, always speaking to everyone. I was really rooting for him."

-- Gauff on seeing Alcaraz lose to Zverev.

