Knee surgery rules Tuilagi out of England tour of Australia

England centre Manu Tuilagi (C) on the charge during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa

London (AFP) – England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of the summer tour to Australia after undergoing a knee operation, his club Sale announced on Thursday.

Sale described it as "a routine procedure", but it is another blow for the player during an injury-hit career.

The 31-year-old centre has only won 46 caps since his debut in 2011 and has played just six games for England since the 2019 World Cup.

However, he remains a key element of head coach Eddie Jones' plans as England prepare for next year's tournament in France.

"Sale Sharks can confirm that Manu Tuilagi has undergone a routine procedure on his knee which will rule the 31-year-old out of this summer's England tour to Australia," Sale said in a statement.

"The club, in close consultation with England Rugby, have decided that a summer of rest and a full pre-season is the best course of action to ensure Manu is fit and available for Sale Sharks and England during a crucial year for both club and country."

England are also likely to be without Henry Slade, who finished a disappointing Six Nations campaign as first choice centre alongside Joe Marchant.

Slade announced on social media on Wednesday that he has had an operation on a long-standing shoulder injury.

England face Australia in Perth on July 2, then meet them in Brisbane seven days later and Sydney on July 16.

© 2022 AFP