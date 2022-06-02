Leverkusen sign Czech teen Hlozek

Berlin (AFP) – Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday confirmed the signing of Czech Republic teen forward Adam Hlozek from Sparta Prague.

The 19-year-old chalked up 12 goals and 15 assists for Sparta last season.

His transfer reportedly cost more than 10 million euros ($11 million) as Leverkusen look to strengthen their squad for next season after qualifying for the Champions League.

"Adam is a player who can be a real threat as a second striker or coming in from the wings," explained Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes.

"His versatility, power and finishing will give our attack more options."

Hlozek will link up with Czech Republic national team-mate Patrik Schick, whose 24 Bundesliga goals last season for Leverkusen left him second best only to the league's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski, who managed 35.

