Floods kill at least two in Cuba

Havana (AFP) – Remnants of Hurricane Agatha flooded much of western Cuba on Friday, killing at least two people in Havana.

Many residents in the region lost power and a man in Pinar del Rio province also was missing, Cuban officials said.

"Strong, heavy rain and electrical storms have been affecting the western and central regions of Cuba with accumulations greater than 200 millimeters (eight inches), which will continue for the rest of today and tomorrow, Saturday," the Cuban Weather Office forecast.

Agatha crashed into southern Mexico and the Atlantic with potential to redevelop as a tropical storm, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center said.

"The death of two people in the province of Havana and a missing person in Pinar del Río are regretted," said the Cuban News Agency.

With parts of the capital flooding, state media images showed rescuers in areas of central Havana evacuating people in canoes.

Heavy rains "have produced floods in localities from Pinar del Río (western extreme) to Sancti Spíritus (Center) and in the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality (south of Havana)," the weather office said.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins each year on June 1 and ends on November 30, for the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean area.

