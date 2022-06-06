Britain’s Tory party to hold confidence vote on PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a confidence vote by lawmakers in his party on June 6, 2022.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote by lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party later on Monday, the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady has told lawmakers.

"The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded," he wrote in a note to Conservative lawmakers.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday 6th June – details to be confirmed.

The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised."

(REUTERS)

