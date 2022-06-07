Major League Rugby chaos as second team disqualified from playoffs

The LA Giltinis have been excluded from Major League Rugby's postseason for a breach of league rules

Los Angeles (AFP) – Major League Rugby was plunged into further disarray on Tuesday after a second team was disqualified from the playoffs.

A brief statement from MLR, American rugby's top domestic club competition, said the Los Angeles Giltinis had been barred from the playoffs for breaching league rules.

"Due to a violation of league rules, the LA Giltinis have been disqualified from the 2022 Major League Rugby competition," an MLR statement on Twitter said.

No further explanation was given but reports have indicated the Giltinis, whose squad includes former Australia Test star Matt Giteau, were found to have breached league salary cap rules.

The LA Giltinis exclusion from the competition comes just days after the Austin Gilgronis were also disqualified.

Austin had finished the regular season on top of MLR's Western Conference prior to their disqualification, with Los Angeles in second spot.

The double disqualification of two top teams comes as a bodyblow to MLR, which has expanded to 12 teams since its inaugural season in 2018 when seven teams played in the competition.

The chaos in the domestic US competition also comes just weeks after the United States was awarded the right to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

