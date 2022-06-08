Newcastle seal permanent deal for Targett

London (AFP) – Newcastle signed Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on a permanent basis on Wednesday after his successful loan spell at St James' Park.

Advertising Read more

Targett spent the second half of the season on loan with Newcastle as part of boss Eddie Howe's revamp of the Premier League side.

The left-back made 16 appearances as Newcastle successfully fought to avoid relegation and eventually finished in mid-table.

Targett has now agreed a four-year contract with Newcastle, becoming the club's first close-season transfer in a deal worth a reported £15 million ($18 million).

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club," Targett said.

"For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I'm really happy to be here."

Impressed by Targett's impact after his arrival, Howe added: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.

"He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger so I'm delighted he sees his future here."

© 2022 AFP