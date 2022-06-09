France flanker Ollivon to skipper Barbarians against England

Paris (AFP) – France flanker Charles Ollivon will make his return to international rugby union when he skippers the Barbarians against England at Twickenham on June 19, the invitational side anounced Thursday.

Advertising Read more

France's head coach Fabien Galthie will be at the helm of the Barbarians, which will also feature a first call-up for Ollivon's international teammate, Clermont winger Damien Penaud.

The full squad will be named on June 13.

Toulon back row forward Ollivon was named France captain in January 2020 by Galthie, but sustained a serious knee injury that saw him miss Les Bleus' November internationals and Six Nations Grand Slam this season.

He only made his comeback in early March, but will now skipper a BaaBaas squad likely to include a large French contingent as well as the likes of Toulon's South African World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe, Bristol's Fijian centre Semi Radradra, Stade Francais's All Black centre Ngani Laumape and Racing 92's Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.

© 2022 AFP