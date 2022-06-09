Warriors' Curry says he'll play game 4 despite foot injury

Golden State star Stephen Curry says he'll play in game four of the NBA Finals despite suffering a foot injury in the Warriors game-three loss to the Boston Celtics

Boston (AFP) – Golden State star Stephen Curry was emphatic Thursday in confirming he'll play game four of the NBA Finals, despite suffering a foot injury in the Warriors' game three loss to the Boston Celtics.

"I'm going to play," Curry said at practice Thursday. "That's all I know right now."

The Warriors trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven championship series heading into game four at Boston's TD Garden.

Curry was among the Warriors starters who sat out the last few minutes with Boston on the way to a convincing 116-100 victory.

He led the Warriors with 31 points before hurting his foot when he was buried in a scrum of players chasing a loose ball.

He said the injury was reminiscent of the foot sprain he suffered in March and he hadn't pursued any medical imaging tests on it.

"Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness/pain level and all that," Curry said. "So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to go get any extra tests just because we've been through this before."

Curry said his treatment so far had consisted of "about ten and a half hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket."

Curry said he knew right away that the injury was less severe than his earlier one.

"As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn't," he said. "Yesterday, I could. That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn't as bad.

"We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I'm going to play, but (we'll) just see how it responds to that type of impact."

