Prosecutors seek life sentence for chief suspect in 2015 Paris attacks trial

French prosecutors on Friday laid out their demands for sentences in the historic Paris trial of 20 men suspected of critical roles in France’s worst peacetime attacks, the Islamic State (IS) group killing of 130 people on November 13, 2015.

Advertising Read more

Prosecutors recommended a life sentence without possibility of parole for the main suspect, Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the group that carried out the attacks.

The request for no chance of parole is rare in France, where prisoners on life sentences are often released after 20 to 25 years.

Also on trial are 19 others accused of assisting the killers through various means. For three of them, prosecutors requested standard life sentences – two for high-ranking IS group members thought to have been killed in Syria or Iraq, and one for Mohamed Abrini, a Belgian accused of having provided weapons and logistical support.

The 2015 killing spree at a Paris music hall, cafes and the national stadium led to intensified French military action against extremists abroad and a security crackdown at home.

The three prosecutors summarized nine months of testimony since the start of the marathon trial, held in a specially built secure complex inside Paris’ original 13th century Justice Palace, with 12 overflow rooms to accommodate victims, lawyers and journalists.

Fourteen of the defendants have been in court. All but one of the six absent men are presumed – but not confirmed – dead. Most of the suspects are accused of helping create false identities, transporting the attackers back to Europe from Syria, providing them with money, phones, explosives and weapons.

>> Read more: Main Paris attacks suspect apologises to ‘all victims’ at the end of testimony

Abdeslam, who waited until April to break his silence, has told the court that he was a last-minute add-on to the group that committed the attacks. He said he “renounced” his mission to explode himself in a bar in northern Paris. Prosecutor Nicolas Le Bris rejected the claim, telling the court: “He’s trying to put you to sleep.”

Abdeslam's brother, who was among those who attacked Paris cafes, was killed on the spot.

The trial will continue with defence pleas. Final words from the defendants are set for June 27, with a verdict expected on June 29.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe