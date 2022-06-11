Roglic soars to Dauphine lead after Alpine slog

Vaujany (France) (AFP) – Primoz Roglic seized the overall lead of cycling's Criterium du Dauphine after finishing second, 13sec behind to Carlos Verona in a gruelling Alpine slog on Saturday.

Slovenian Roglic launched a sudden attack on the last of three climbs and leads his own teammate Jonas Vingegard by 44sec in the overall standings.

Australian Ben O'Connor was third in the stage and climbed to third overall at 1min 14sec. Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart finished a few seconds adrift.

For Verona it was a first ever professional win on a day in the sun and that finished among patches of snow atop Alpine giant Col du Galibier at 2,642m.

"We were here recently with the team for a reconnaissance ride," Verona said of the Galibier climb that features on July 14 Tour de France stage.

Sunday's final test culminates in an 11km climb at 9 percent gradient on a 138km stage with two category 1 mountains.

