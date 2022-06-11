Springbok prop Van der Merwe joins Brive

Marcel van der Merwe (L) spent four seasons with Toulon between 2016-2020

Paris (AFP) – South Africa tight-head prop Marcel van der Merwe has joined Brive on a two-year deal from London Irish, the French Top 14 club announced on Saturday.

Van der Merwe, 31, won the last of his 10 Tests caps in 2015 and spent just one season at the Exiles.

He returns to French rugby after spells with Toulon and La Rochelle mixed with time at home with Cheetahs as well as the Bulls.

"I'm really excited about the idea of joining Brive and rediscovering the Top 14," he said in a club statement.

"I can't wait to arrive in the Correze for the challenge," he added.

Van der Merwe had been linked with a move to newly-promoted Bayonne.

Brive, European Cup winners in 1997, finished in 12th place in the Top 14 table this season, escaping the relegation play-off spot by three points.

© 2022 AFP