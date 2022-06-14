Farrell names 40-man Ireland squad for New Zealand tour

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on Tuesday included five uncapped players in an extended 40-man squad for the coming tour of New Zealand.

Leinster trio Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O'Brien all got the call along with Munster prop Jeremy Loughman and Connacht lock/back rower Cian Prendergast as Ireland, skippered by Johnny Sexton, take on their first tour since the 2018 series win over Australia.

Ireland will play three Tests against New Zealand in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington as well as two fixtures against the Maori All Blacks.

Sexton is one of five players, along with Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Keith Earls, who featured in Ireland's last tour to New Zealand in 2012.

Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Ronan Kelleher were ruled out of the tour through injury.

"This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks," said Farrell.

"Due to Covid we haven't had an opportunity to tour and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field.

"This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.

"We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans."

Ireland won the Triple Crown in this year's Six Nations, finishing second behind Grand Slam winners France.

The Irish have won three of their last five encounters with the All Blacks but have never beaten them in New Zealand.

Squad

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster/capt)

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster),

Fixtures

June 29 v Maori All Blacks, Hamilton

July 2 v New Zealand (1st Test), Auckland

July 9 v New Zealand (2nd Test), Dunedin

July 12 v Maori All Blacks, Wellington

July 16 v New Zealand (3rd Test), Wellington

