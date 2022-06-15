Morris rescues USA in 1-1 draw with El Salvador

El Salvador's players celebrate after scoring against the USA during their Concacaf Nations League football match on Tuesday

San Salvador (AFP) – An injury-time header from Jordan Morris salvaged a 1-1 draw for the United States against El Salvador in a scrappy CONCACAF Nations League clash on Tuesday.

Seattle Sounders forward Morris headed home a Luca de la Torre cross in the first minute of added time to deny El Salvador a first victory over the USA since 1992.

El Salvador had looked poised to score an upset over US coach Gregg Berhalter's World Cup-bound side after full back Alexander Larin fired the hosts ahead on 35 minutes.

But the Americans -– who had been reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining Paul Arriola was sent off just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute –- dug deep to grab a share of the points with a late equaliser.

El Salvador also finished the game with 10 men after defender Ronald Rodriguez saw red after 79 minutes for hauling down 19-year-old Yunus Musah as the American midfielder burst clear on goal.

The form of Valencia's Musah was one of the few positives for Berhalter as his team builds towards this year's World Cup finals, where their group stage opponents will be England, Iran and Wales.

Torrential rain before kick-off had turned San Salvador's Estadio Cuscatlan into a mud bath, and both sides struggled to adapt to the treacherous playing conditions.

El Salvador took the lead through Larin midway through the first half.

Picking the ball up on the left flank, Larin shaped to cross but spotted that US keeper Horvath had left his near post exposed and unleashed a thunderous strike that flew into the net.

It was a disappointing blunder by Horvath, the Nottingham Forest reserve goalkeeper who had been hoping to impress on his return to the US line-up for the first time in nearly a year.

US chances were few and far between, with Haji Wright squandering a good early opportunity on 31 minutes when he shot wide of the post from eight yards.

Musah almost got the US back on level terms in the 59th minute, driving forward and playing a one-two with Timothy Weah only to see his shot blocked by a great save from El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.

Musah also threatened with just over 10 minutes to go, again racing into space before being dragged down by Rodriguez.

Musah stepped up to take the subsequent free-kick but was again frustrated by Gonzalez, who parried away a shot destined for the top corner.

Gonzalez pulled off a string of late blocks to frustrate the Americans, but was finally beaten by Morris's late header.

© 2022 AFP