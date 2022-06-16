Avalanche down Lightning 4-3 in overtime in Stanley Cup Final opener
Issued on: Modified:
Los Angeles (AFP) – Andre Burakovsky scored at 1:23 of overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.
Burakovsky, limited by injury in recent weeks, belted a shot from the right side to seal the win in a game that was tied for the last 26:21 of regulation.
The Avs, who had a nine-day break after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals, had jumped to an early 3-1 lead in front of ecstatic home fans.
But the Lightning scored twice in a 48-second span of the second period to pull level.
The Avalanche couldn't capitalize on a power-play over the final 1:24 of regulation.
But Burakovsky ended it quickly in overtime to put the Avalanche on track for their first title since 2001.
© 2022 AFP