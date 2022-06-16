Hadwin grabs US Open lead with birdie run

Canada's Adam Hadwin seized a one-stroke lead at 4-under through 10 holes in Thursday's first round of the US Open

Brookline (United States) (AFP) – Canada's Adam Hadwin birdied five of the last six holes on the front nine to seize the lead in Thursday's first round of the US Open at The Country Club.

Advertising Read more

Hadwin missed a six-foot par putt to bogey the third hole, then birdied five of the next six, dropping his approaches between two and four feet on each and making every short birdie opportunity to grab the outright lead at 4-under.

He stayed in front with a clutch five-foot par putt at the 10th.

The only PGA Tour title for Hadwin came at the 2017 Valspar Championship. His best finish in 19 prior majors was a share of 24th at the 2018 Masters.

Hadwin, 34, moved one stroke ahead of the clubhouse co-leaders -- four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Sweden's David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen and England's Callum Tarren.

Also on the course at 3-under through 12 holes was England's Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 US Amateur title at The Country Club.

© 2022 AFP