Danny Care set for shock England comeback against Barbarians

London (AFP) – Danny Care is poised to complete a shock England comeback after being named on the bench for Sunday's non-cap international against a Barbarians side dominated by players from France's Top 14 league.

Advertising Read more

Care won the last of his 84 caps in 2018 but has forced his way back into Eddie Jones's plans through his electric form for Harlequins.

The 35-year-old will provide cover from the bench at Twickenham for starting scrum-half Harry Randall, who has also been appointed vice-captain, with Tom Curry leading the team.

Randall will partner Marcus Smith at half-back, while Jonny May returns to the left wing after missing the Six Nations because of knee surgery.

Jonny Hill's foot injury meant he also missed the Six Nations but he is restored to the second row with Curry, Sam Underhill and Alex Dombrandt forming a strong back row.

Following the Barbarians game, England will travel to Australia for a three-Test series, starting in Perth on July 2.

"This is a young team, they have prepared really well and worked hard over the past few camps to come together as a group," said England coach Jones.

"We are looking forward to playing against an unusually French Barbarians side which you normally only get when you play the French Barbarians," he added.

"We'll use it as an opportunity to develop combinations and assess players for the Australia tour."

Barbarians boss Fabien Galthie, the France head coach, has already named Les Bleus' Charles Ollivon as captain.

Ollivon will be joined by 13 more Top 14 players in the starting side, with the only player from outside the French top-flight in the run-on XV former England lock George Kruis, who will retire after the game.

England (15-1)

Tommy Freeman; Joe Cokanasiga, Joe Marchant, Mark Atkinson, Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Alex Dombrandt, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry (capt); Jonny Hill, Charlie Ewels; Will Collier, Jack Walker, Bevan Rodd

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Patrick Schickerling, Courtney Lawes, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Orlando Bailey, Jack Nowell

© 2022 AFP