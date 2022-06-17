Fraser-Pryce thinks she can run 'even faster', eyes 2024 Olympics

Paris (AFP) – Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce believes she can run faster than she ever "dreamed possible" and has not given up on appearing at the 2024 Olympics.

"What drives me is I believe I can run faster," the 35-year-old told a press conference in the French capital on the eve of Saturday's Diamond League meet.

"I've been hungry in that regard and I've been focusing on the things that I know will help me to do that, my technique and the different phases of the races. Once I'm able to cement that I definitely think that I will be able to run faster than I ever dreamed possible."

Despite her age, Fraser-Pryce has been improving her times with a 10.60sec last year, the third fastest time in history, and 10.67sec in her only 100m this season in 2022 in Nairobi last month.

"This year my races have been limited. I think about making sure I sustain what I have if I'm going to think about going to Paris 2024," she said.

The eight-time Olympic and ten-time world medallist remains the favourite for the world championships in Eugene, Oregon in July where she is the reigning champion over 100m.

"For me after running in Kenya I haven't run a 100 so I want to replicate what I've done before and also focus on what I've been doing in practice," she continued of her hopes for Saturday in the city which hosts the next Olympics.

"Before I wasn't so much thinking about it," she said of her hopes of competing in the Olympics, "but then I ran 10.6 last year and then this year. It all depends on how I feel. If I'm feeling good you'll be seeing me until I'm 40.

"I don't want to be lining up and everybody's like 'why don't grandma go home'. So it depends on how I feel. I would definitely love to be here in 2024."

After Paris, Fraser-Pryce heads to the Jamaican qualifiers for the worlds from July 14-24, where she is also hoping to compete in the 200m.

"The main goal is the world championship, I'm already automatically in the 100 (as defending champion) and the 200 I'm also contesting that at my national championships.

"It's not a done decision because it takes a toll, it definitely does, so it's having that option and then when the time comes if I'm ready mentally, physically then I'll take that on as well in Eugene."

