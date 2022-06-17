Slow-go Brathwaite puts Windies in charge

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda) (AFP) – Kraigg Brathwaite's ponderous progress towards an 11th Test century put the West Indies in control at 159 for three in reply to Bangladesh's paltry first innings total of 103 at lunch on the second day of the first Test on Friday.

Resuming on 42 with his team at 95 for two after the bowlers' demolition job on the opening day, the West Indies captain continued with his calm but snail pace manner in getting to 75 at the interval.

He has already faced 239 deliveries, stroking eight fours, in more than five hours at the crease from the start of the innings when he opened the batting in partnership with John Campbell.

Campbell absorbed 72 deliveries before being dismissed for 24 late on day one while Jermaine Blackwood, the vice-captain, resumes after lunch in partnership with Brathwaite with nine runs to his name off 43 deliveries.

Bangladesh's lone success on the second morning was nevertheless fully deserved as Nkrumah Bonner lived a charmed life until being bowled off the inside-edge for 33 by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Having started the morning alongside Brathwaite, Bonner never looked comfortable against the seam bowlers and could have departed much earlier but for two moments of outrageous good fortune.

He should have been given out caught behind off Ebadot Hossain except that the players' appeal lacked conviction while Shakib opted not to review the decision, only for television replays to confirm that Bonner did indeed edge the ball into the gloves of wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

There was more frustration for Bangladesh when Khaled Ahmed replaced Ebadot and took a healthy edge off Bonner's bat.

However the bowler could only look on in dismay as the ball flew past the left shoulder of an unresponsive Najmul Hossain at first slip.

By the time he was eventually removed, the third-wicket partnership with Brathwaite was worth 62 runs.

