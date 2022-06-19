England power past plucky Netherlands in 2nd ODI

Amstelveen (Netherlands) (AFP) – England beat off a plucky attack by the Netherlands on Sunday to defeat the hosts by six wickets in a shortened second one-day international at VRA cricket ground outside Amsterdam.

The win by the world champions give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final match to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat, setting Eoin Morgan's men a target of 236-7 in 41 overs.

Heavy rain overnight delayed the start of the match with officials waiting for wet patches to dry next to the batting-friendly pitch and on the outfield.

England opener Phil Salt slapped 77 off 54 balls before falling to Dutch youngster Arjan Dutt, who also claimed the scalp of fellow opener Jason Roy.

Roy, who scored a single run in England's record total of 498 on Friday, redeemed himself by hitting 73 off 60 balls.

Unlike Friday's run-fest which was peppered with sixes, Sunday's match was a more demure affair, with England's first six only coming in the 15th over when Roy smacked Dutt over midwicket to clear the boundary.

Salt survived an early scare when an attempted off-side cut sent the ball into the air, only to fall between two Dutch fielders -- none of whom decisively nominated for the catch.

The Welsh-born Salt never really seemed troubled after that, celebrating his half-century with a stylish four off the bowling of Bas de Leede.

Dutt however had the last laugh when Salt attempted to play around the ball and was beaten, seeing the bails flying off the stumps behind him.

England however scored freely, smacking 29 fours despite the fall of Morgan and Liam Livingstone's wickets in quick succession.

'Missed opportunity'

"I'm delighted," Morgan told Sky Sports after the match.

"With the ball, Brydon Carse came into the game and hit the series with plenty of pace and with something we haven't seen before.

"And with the bat again Phil Salt contributed for the second time doing what he does. Jason Roy did well in his 100th cap," Morgan said.

The Netherlands earlier posted a solid 235-7 against a blistering England attack led by David Willey and Carse on a deck that mainly stayed low.

Newly-minted captain Scott Edwards' move paid far better dividends than Friday's first ODI, when England were sent in to bat and proceeded to set a new one-day world record of 498.

Top-scoring Dutch batsman Edwards, with 78, played a skipper's innings which included three sixes and four fours.

Former captain Pieter Seelaar, who has been plagued by a recurring back injury and did not play, announced his retirement from international cricket after the match.

Together with exciting rookie Teja Nidamanuru, who slugged 28 off 30 balls, Edwards put on the best partnership for the Dutch of 73 runs.

Edwards was eventually run out after Willey removed the bails at the bowlers' end with a bull's-eye throw.

"I was feeling good out there. Today was a missed opportunity to really get that score up to 260," said Edwards.

"We need to improve our powerplay. That's where the game got away from us."

De Leede carved out a patient 34 including slogging a big six off the bowling of Adil Rashid in the 15th over, the ball flying over cow corner to break a window pane in the press box.

A promising spell however came to an end when he mistimed another attempt at a slog off the bowling of Livingstone, popping the ball up into the air for an easy catch by Willey.

A late flurry by Logan van Beek with 30 not out saw the hosts post a defendable total.

© 2022 AFP