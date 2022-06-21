Arsenal sign midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto

London (AFP) – Arsenal announced on Tuesday they had signed Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira on a long-term contract for a reported fee of £34 million ($42 million), including add-ons.

The 22-year-old came through the Portuguese club's youth system and made 27 appearances during last season's Primeira Liga triumph.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent.

"Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play."

