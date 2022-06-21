Elon Musk's child seeks name change in break from dad

Elon Musk has tweeted support for transgender people but refered to personal pronouns being left to choice as an aesthetic nightmare

San Francisco (AFP) – A transgender child of Elon Musk has asked a California court to recognize her as female and change her name as part of a new gender identity and to sever ties with the billionaire, records show.

A hearing is set for Friday in Los Angeles to consider a request by Xavier Alexander Musk to change names to Vivian Jenna Wilson and be legally acknowledged as female, according to a court filing.

Court papers state the reason for the change as "gender identity, and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The request was filed a day after the child turned 18 years old, gaining the legal rights of an adult.

The world's richest person, Elon Musk has fathered eight children, one of whom died shortly after birth.

The chief of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk early this year launched a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter.

Musk is known for attention-getting tweets, including one saying he supports transgender people but that those asking to be identified by specific pronouns "are aesthetic nightmares."

