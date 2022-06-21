Twenty women settle suits in Deshaun Watson case: lawyer

Twenty women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions have settled civil cases with the NFL star

Los Angeles (AFP) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached settlements with 20 women who filed lawsuits against the NFL superstar alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions, a lawyer for the women said Tuesday.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement that all but four of 24 civil cases filed against Watson had been settled. The terms of the settlements were not disclosed.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled," Buzbee said in a statement.

"We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential."

Buzbee said that Ashley Solis -- the first woman to file a suit against Watson and to speak publicly about the case -- is one of the four women who has not settled with the quarterback.

"Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule," he said.

The women suing Watson have accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior during massages he paid for while he was a player with the Houston Texans.

Watson has steadfastly denied all wrongdoing, with his attorney saying last month that "what little sexual activity" was consensual.

While prosecutors in Texas have declined to press criminal charges over the allegations, Watson does still face punishment by the NFL as well as the outstanding civil cases against him.

The 26-year-old -- one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL -- missed the entirety of the 2021 season with the Texans following the allegations.

In March, Watson joined the Browns in a shock trade that will see him get paid $230 million in guaranteed salary.

