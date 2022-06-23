Broad removes Williamson to leave New Zealand struggling in third Test

Key wicket - Stuart Broad (C) celebrates with England captain Ben Stokes (L) after dismissing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on the first day of the third Test at Headingley

Leeds (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England's Stuart Broad was closing in on 550 Test wickets after striking in the first over of the match and then removing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on the opening day of the series finale at Headingley on Thursday.

New Zealand, already 2-0 down in a three-match series, were 65 for three at lunch after winning the toss under blue skies and on a seemingly good pitch for batting in Leeds.

England were looking to make it three wins out of three under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper.

They were without James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, because of an ankle injury.

But any disappointment at Anderson's absence was soon eased when his longtime new-ball partner Broad removed Tom Latham for a sixth-ball duck after he edged a delivery straight to Joe Root at first slip.

New Zealand were none for one at that stage, but Will Young and Williamson, back in action after missing the second Test in Nottingham with a bout of coronavirus, repaired some of the early damage.

Williamson, on a ground where he had played for Yorkshire, smashed Broad for four and Young cut a boundary off Test debutant Jamie Overton, with the Surrey quick preferred to twin brother Craig as the replacement for Anderson.

Spin, however, ended a promising partnership, when left-armer Jack Leach struck with his first ball, turning and straightened a delivery past Young's bat to have the opener lbw for 20.

Young reviewed, more in hope than expectation, with replays indicating the ball would have hit the middle of middle stump and New Zealand were 35 for two inside 13 overs.

Broad then captured the key wicket of Williamson, whose fluent 31 had included five fours, when the star batsman edged a fine leg-cutter to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes as the seamer took his 548th Test wicket.

Williamson, in a rare show of emotion, ripped off his glove in disgust.

New Zealand almost lost a fourth wicket before lunch when left-hander Devon Conway, on 11, inside-edged Broad, only for Foakes to drop a difficult one-handed chance as he dived to his right.

© 2022 AFP