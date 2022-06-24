Key reactions after top US court ends right to abortion

Abortion rights activists outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022, after it revoked the constitutional right to the procedure

Washington (AFP) – Divine intervention, or a "tragic error" that risks the health of millions of women: reactions to the US Supreme Court's decision on Friday to strike down constitutional protections for abortion illustrated the country's stark divides.

Advertising Read more

Here are some key quotes.

Praise

Former Republican president Donald Trump:

"God made the decision."

"I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody."

"This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged."

Former Republican vice president Mike Pence:

"Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony List:

"After 50 years of lobbying, building centers of hope to serve pregnant women, on our knees praying, off our knees marching, and ensuring the powerful pro-life voice could be heard in our elections, we have arrived at this day. A culminating day of so much, and the first day of a bright pro-life future for our nation."

Criticism

Democratic President Joe Biden:

"It is a sad day for the court and for the country."

"The court has done what it has never done before, expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans."

"It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view."

Former Democratic president Barack Obama:

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -- attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

Former first lady Michelle Obama:

"I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land -- a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions."

Planned Parenthood, the leading abortion provider in the United States:

"We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now -- hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We're here with you -- and we'll never stop fighting for you."

Amnesty International USA:

"Abortion is a human right. For everyone. Everywhere. We will never stop fighting."

International response

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

"The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

"I think it's a big step backwards. I've always believed in a woman's right to choose and I stick to that view, and that's why the UK has the laws that it does."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet:

"It is a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality."

"More than 50 countries with previously restrictive laws have liberalized their abortion legislation over the past 25 years.

"With today’s ruling, the US is regrettably moving away from this progressive trend."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"They must be protected. I express my solidarity with women whose freedoms are today challenged by the Supreme Court of the United States of America."

© 2022 AFP