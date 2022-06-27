Davidovich Fokina wins Wimbledon's first 10-point final-set tiebreak

London (AFP) – Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina knocked 2021 semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz out of Wimbledon on Monday courtesy of the tournament's first final-set 10-point tiebreak.

World number 37 Davidovich Fokina triumphed over the seventh-seeded Pole 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8) in a match interrupted twice by rain.

Hurkacz, who defeated Roger Federer in the quarter-finals last year, saved three match points at 5-4 in the third set and another in the final-set breaker.

Hurkacz served for the match at 5-4 in the decider.

"When the rain came at 5-5 in the third set, I didn't know whether to have lunch or take a siesta," said 2017 junior champion Davidovich Fokina.

"I was struggling a little bit but I kept playing my game."

The Spaniard survived a barrage of 21 aces by Hurkacz and will next face Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

