West Indies victory push against Bangladesh stalled by wet outfield

Umpires inspect the pitch after rain delayed the start of day four

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia) (AFP) – Heavy overnight rain and a saturated outfield prevented any play before lunch on the fourth day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday.

Bangladesh, who lost the first Test by seven wickets in Antigua a week earlier, are set to resume at 132 for six in their second innings, still needing another 42 runs to make the West Indies bat again.

Of primary concern for players and officials are sodden areas at the edge of the square which are considered too dangerous to allow play to get underway.

Another inspection is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), 20 minutes after the end of the scheduled lunch interval.

June marks the start of the rainy season in the southern Caribbean and the region is experiencing a period of increased weather instability with the threat of more rain over the next two days.

