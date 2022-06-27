Wimbledon Day 1 - Who said what

London (AFP) – Who said what at Wimbledon on Monday, the first day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club:

"The main thing that I would wish to happen, that we get a lot of heavy weapons. We are here and we are playing for my country, for Ukraine. We just want to remind that Ukraine is in trouble and we need help."

-- Lesia Tsurenko who will face Ukraine compatriot Anhelina Kalinina in the third round.

"They managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better."

-- Britain's Jody Burrage on coming to the aid of a ballboy who had fainted during her match with Lesia Tsurenko.

"For him anyone playing in Wimbledon is a superhero. He saw these big guys that have muscles, my fitness coach, tennis coach, and he couldn't understand how is it that we can't fix a trampoline and we're playing at Wimbledon."

-- Novak Djokovic after posting on Instagram how his son Stefan was bemused by his struggles to repair a garden trampoline.

"It was in 2019 when I started to feel bad. Firstly, it was on court but then after I also felt bad off the court, which led to depression. I was dealing with that from 2019 until Wimbledon last year when I decided to take a break."

-- Poland's Maja Chwalinska, who has made the second round after coming through qualifying, on her mental health struggles.

"Novak is kind of a brick wall."

-- Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis on facing Novak Djokovic in the next round.

"I watched his second-round match against Albert Ramos in French Open where he hit one like this down the line on breakpoint in the fifth set, break down, and I was just jumping out of the couch. I couldn't believe it. Was screaming to my girlfriend, like, Did you see that? She was, like, What happened? And I said, like, That's just amazing."

-- Jan-Lennard Struff getting a close-up view of a blistering Carlos Alcaraz passing shot.

