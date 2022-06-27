World number two Jabeur into Wimbledon second round in 54 minutes

Moving on: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund

London (AFP) – Ons Jabeur marked her rise to number two in the world by easing into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Jabeur, a quarter-finalist in 2021 and fresh from the grass-court title in Berlin, raced to victory in just 54 minutes under the Court One roof.

"Today I achieved my highest ever ranking and dropping just four games is a great start to the tournament," said the Tunisian.

"It's amazing to be back on Court One. The grass suits my drop shots and slice.

"Now I hope to go further than the quarter-finals."

Jabeur will face either Rebecca Marino of Canada or Poland's Katarzyna Kawa for a place in the last 32.

© 2022 AFP