French PM Borne recommends wearing masks as cases soar

The number of French Covid cases is up 54 percent on last week

Paris (AFP) – French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne urged people to wear masks in crowded spaces, after health officials on Tuesday reported a sharp rises in cases of Covid over the past week.

Positive tests shot up to 147,248 according to figures released Tuesday, 54 percent higher than the previous week, with experts referring to a seventh wave of the virus in Europe.

Borne spoke out after a meeting with senior health officials and the administrative heads of France's regions.

While it is no longer compulsory to wear masks on public transport, Borne said she was recommending using them in crowded places or confined spaces because of the rise in cases.

She also reminded people to wash their hands frequently, keep enclosed places aired and to check that they were up to date on their vaccinations.

Vulnerable people and anyone aged over 60 already have the right to a vaccine booster.

The new figures are the highest since in France the end of April.

As of Tuesday, France is treating 15,496 people in hospital for Covid, compared to 14,333 a week ago. Of that number, 898 are in intensive care, compared to 841 a week earlier.

While the vaccines have increased people's resistance to Covid, new variants are getting past the protection that the vaccines -- or having been previously infected -- provided.

