Jailed Becker's girlfriend, son watch Djokovic at Wimbledon

London (AFP) – Novak Djokovic said the family of jailed former coach Boris Becker "can always count on me" after he invited the tennis great's girlfriend and son to watch him at Wimbledon.

Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star's son Noah were in Djokovic's player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday.

"Of course, it breaks my heart to see what's happening to him," said Djokovic. "I can only imagine how hard it is for his family members.

"So, this is a little gesture of friendship to invite them. He knows and they know that they can always count on me for whatever support or help I can provide."

Becker was jailed for two and a half years earlier this year following charges relating to a 2017 bankruptcy case.

The six-time Grand Slam title winner coached Djokovic for three years until the end of 2016.

In that time, they won six majors, a run which included reaching a career Grand Slam when Djokovic claimed the first of his two French Opens in 2016.

"Noah and his younger brother Elias are going to visit Boris in the next few days for the first time since he went to prison," added Djokovic.

"I've just been trying to give support to people around him, his closest people, his family members, because I consider Boris really a family member, someone that I greatly appreciate, respect, and care about."

On Wednesday, Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 16th time.

Bidding to match Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, the top seed eased past 79th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Next up for Djokovic is a clash with fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Kokkinakis was impressed by the all-court dominance of Djokovic.

"If that's not his top intensity, I'm going to get chopped even more next time," said the Australian.

