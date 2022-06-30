Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England

New captain - Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the fifth Test against England

London (AFP) – Jasprit Bumrah will captain India in Friday's delayed fifth Test against England, after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out with Covid-19, it was announced Thursday.

India had given Rohit a chance to return a negative test but the opener will be unavailable, with fast bowler Bumrah leading the team instead at Edgbaston.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India statement added wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant would be the vice-captain.

Friday's match should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the scheduled start because of Covid-19 concerns in the India camp.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

