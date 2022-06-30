Buttler proud to succeed 'outstanding' Morgan as England white-ball captain

London (AFP) – Jos Buttler said he had been given the "greatest honour" after being named as England's new white-ball captain in succession to "inspirational" World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan.

Advertising Read more

Buttler's appointment was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday, just two days after Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket.

Buttler has been a member of England's white-ball teams for over a decade, serving as Morgan's vice-captain since 2015.

The dynamic 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has already led England 14 times across both one-day international and Twenty20 formats, including their most recent ODI against the Netherlands when Morgan was ruled out with a groin injury.

World Cup winner Buttler is set to take charge of 12 games in July, with T20 and ODI series against India and South Africa.

But his first words on being named as skipper were to thank Morgan for his "outstanding leadership" in overseeing England's white-ball revival following their embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

Buttler, who said he had learnt a lot from Morgan, added in an ECB statement: "It is a great honour to take over from Eoin and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead.

"It is the greatest honour to captain your country and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward."

Buttler was nominated as captain by director of men's cricket Rob Key in what was the former England batsman's fourth major appointment.

Key installed Ben Stokes as Test captain and split the coaching roles, with former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum now in charge of the red-ball side and Matthew Mott, previously the coach of Australia's all-conquering women's team, now overseeing the limited-overs sides.

Stokes, who has been a multi-format all-rounder for much of his England career, is taking time away from the white-ball game to concentrate on his Test duties but expects to serve under Buttler in the not too distant future.

"He was the obvious choice to take over from Morgs and I am really looking forward to playing a few games under him," said Stokes.

© 2022 AFP