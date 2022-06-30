Duplantis sets outdoor pole vault record, Jacobs late withdrawal

Stockholm (AFP) – Mondo Duplantis warmed up for next month's world championships in perfect style at Stockholm's Diamond League meet on Thursday, delighting home fans by setting an outdoor pole vault record.

While Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs was a late withdrawal from track's blue riband event, the men's 100m, Duplantis ensured there was drama guaranteed to the end in the field.

In yet another dominant pole vaulting display in the final major meet before the July 15-24 worlds in Eugene, Oregon, Duplantis had the competition wrapped up after his third effort at 5.83m.

The US-born vaulter then nailed 5.93 and 6.03m before clearing 6.16 on his second attempt, the best-ever performance outdoors that bettered by 1cm his previous outdoor best set in Rome in September 2020.

The Olympic champion, 22, holds the overall world record of 6.20m, set at the world indoor championships in Belgrade in March.

With little time to fine-tune preparations ahead of the Eugene worlds, Jacobs -- a shock gold winner at the Tokyo Olympics last year -- pulled out of the 100m in another blow to his injury-hit season.

His coach Paolo Camossi, however, played down the latest setback for his sprinter, who kicked off the season with world 60m indoor gold in Belgrade before a thigh injury in mid-May disrupted track plans.

"The situation is under control," Camossi said. "He has a little pain in his glute muscle.

"It would have been too risky to run today, that's why we decided to withdraw him from the 100m. The risk is just too high with the eye on the world championships in Eugene next month."

In the absence of Jacobs, South African Akani Simbine clocked a season's best of 10.02sec to win the 100m ahead of the fastest European this year, Britain's Reece Prescod (10.15).

'Not perfect'

World champion Dina Asher-Smith edged Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, the world indoor 60m champion, in a photo-finish in the women's 200m, both sprinters credited with 22.37sec.

Femke Bol ensured that, come Eugene, there will be anything but a smooth ride for American Sydney McLaughlin, who set a new world record of 51.41sec in winning the women's 400m hurdles at the US trials last weekend.

The Dutch hurdler won in Stockholm in a Diamond League record of 52.27sec and her clash with Olympic champion McLaughlin and US teammate and reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad will undoubtedly be one of the track highlights of the world champs.

"I am still hoping to do something very special also in Eugene," Bol said. "It was a good race today but not perfect. In the end, I am very glad for this time.

"I am so excited for Eugene. When you see the results from the Hayward Field stadium, I am so excited to go there and I have some great competitors out there."

India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra threw a national record of 89.94m, but that was only good enough for second place behind Anderson Peters of Grenada (90.31).

"I thought I could throw even over 90m today," said Chopra, whose gold in Tokyo was India's first ever Olympic track and field triumph.

"I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year. Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best."

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos bested Karsten Warholm's meet record as he set a world lead of 46.80sec in the men's 400m hurdles.

"I am so proud about this performance. My preparations went well and this result shows it," said the Brazilian who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I think about the world record every day, every night, I dream of that," he added of Warholm's 45.94sec set in Tokyo.

