Khawaja lauds Green's 'courage' as Australia build lead in first Test

Cameron Green 'batted beautifully' in top-scoring with 77 for Australia in their first innings against Sri Lanka

Galle (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – Usman Khawaja on Thursday praised Cameron Green for handling the Sri Lankan spinners with aplomb after the two batsmen helped Australia to a 101-run first innings lead on a weather-hit day two of the opening Test.

Advertising Read more

Replying to Sri Lanka's 212 all out on the opening day, the tourists reached 313 for eight when bad light stopped play in Galle.

It was a bonus to get any play at all after storms and ferocious winds had caused a stand to collapse, with no injuries, and delayed the start until the afternoon.

Skipper Pat Cummins, on 26, and Nathan Lyon, on eight, were batting at close of play after the tourists dominated the two sessions on a turning pitch.

The left-handed Khawaja made 71 before 23-year-old Green, who top-scored with 77, was involved in an attacking stand of 84 with wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey.

"He (Green) batted beautifully," said Khawaja.

"(It) took a lot of courage the way he batted. He came out and played a sweep shot straight away. That's not easy.

"That wicket is extremely tough, it's one of the toughest I have played on."

Khawaja, 35 and a veteran of 49 Tests, said Green's game is "well beyond where a lot of us were on the sub-continent at 20".

"It's great, a lot of the things we have learned as senior batters around the group. It's great to see that knowledge being passed on."

Ramesh Mendis removed Carey for 45 to break the stand and claimed his fourth wicket of the innings when he trapped Green lbw, finishing the day with four for 107.

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis ended the second day of the first Test against Australia with 4-107 ISHARA S. KODIKARA AFP

Mitchell Starc fell next to debutant leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who took two wickets, but Cummins smashed the bowlers around in his 16-ball blitz that included one four and three sixes with the last one going out of the ground.

The Aussie plan

The tourists, who resumed on 98-3 in response to Sri Lanka's 212, lost Travis Head on his overnight six with off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva getting the left-hander caught and bowled.

Khawaja, a left-handed opener who survived a missed stumping on 36 during the previous day, added 57 in partnership with Green.

Vandersay finally dispatched Khawaja, who has scored four centuries this year after being restored to the team during the Ashes in January, for his maiden Test wicket.

The left-handed Carey joined Green, who is playing his 13th Test, and took the attack to the opposition as he used the sweep to good effect and hit six boundaries.

"They had a plan and as soon as they saw the wicket was spinning they started to sweep and reverse sweep," Sri Lanka's spin bowling coach Piyal Wijetunga told reporters.

"They succeeding in doing so. The credit should go to the Aussie batsmen as they handled spin better than our batters."

Ferocious Indian Ocean winds battered Galle on Thursday, upending broadcast equipment and one of the sightscreens at the ground in the port city.

Ground staff stand next to a collapsed structure in a stand as rain and wind stopped play during the second day the first Test in Galle ISHARA S. KODIKARA AFP

The makeshift roof of one of the ground's smaller stands was also brought down by the storm. No injuries were reported.

Once the rain stopped, ground staff worked quickly to set things in order and get the game underway.

© 2022 AFP