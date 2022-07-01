Axelsen, Momota through to Malaysia Open semis
Kuala Lumpur (AFP) – Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen continued to flex his dominance as he outplayed Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting Friday to surge into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open.
The Danish ace had to battle back after going a game down against Ginting to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-12 in a thrilling 65-minute match in front of a packed Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.
The first game was a tense affair that Ginting nicked at the end, but Axelsen recovered with an impressive victory in the second game.
The deciding game was a mental test as much as a physical one, which Axelsen aced by tirelessly working his opponent around to secure a deserved win.
The reigning Olympic champion later said he felt like a "spring chicken" after extending his unbeaten record to 13 matches.
"Today was a really close game, and I think it's about small periods during the sets which makes the biggest difference," Axelsen told reporters.
"It was a really intense game. I'm happy with how I managed to play and come out on top," he said.
Axelsen will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie next.
In another quarter-final, Japanese badminton ace Kento Momota also checked into the last four after his opponent Shesar Hiren Rhustavito was forced to retire hurt after he felt a sharp pain in his right ankle and immediately dropped to the floor in agony.
Earlier in the match, Momota got off to an explosive start and led the Indonesian 13-6 in the first game, before Rhustavito's campaign ended prematurely.
The Indonesian athlete left the court on a wheelchair.
Momota later admitted he had doubts about his form leading up to the tournament.
"I had no confidence stepping to court in my current form. But I have now qualified to the last four, and that should give me some confidence. I am going to give my best in the semi-finals and hopefully get a good experience," he said.
Momota will take on Thailand's Kunvalut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals.
Taiwanese star Tai Tzu-ying, the 2018 champion, meanwhile lived up to expectations in the women's singles after she overcame P.V. Sindhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13 to set up a mouth-watering clash against China's Chen Yu Fei.
Thai stalwart Ratchanok Intanon will contest the other semi-final against Wang Zhi Yi of China.
© 2022 AFP