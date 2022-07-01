Axelsen, Momota through to Malaysia Open semis

The deciding game was a mental test as much as a physical one, which Axelsen aced by tirelessly working his opponent around to secure a deserved win

Kuala Lumpur (AFP) – Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen continued to flex his dominance as he outplayed Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting Friday to surge into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open.

The Danish ace had to battle back after going a game down against Ginting to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-12 in a thrilling 65-minute match in front of a packed Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The first game was a tense affair that Ginting nicked at the end, but Axelsen recovered with an impressive victory in the second game.

The deciding game was a mental test as much as a physical one, which Axelsen aced by tirelessly working his opponent around to secure a deserved win.

The reigning Olympic champion later said he felt like a "spring chicken" after extending his unbeaten record to 13 matches.

"Today was a really close game, and I think it's about small periods during the sets which makes the biggest difference," Axelsen told reporters.

"It was a really intense game. I'm happy with how I managed to play and come out on top," he said.

Axelsen will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie next.

In another quarter-final, Japanese badminton ace Kento Momota also checked into the last four after his opponent Shesar Hiren Rhustavito was forced to retire hurt after he felt a sharp pain in his right ankle and immediately dropped to the floor in agony.

Shesar Hiren Rhustavito was forced to retire hurt after he felt a sharp pain in his right ankle and immediately dropped to the floor in agony Mohd RASFAN AFP

Earlier in the match, Momota got off to an explosive start and led the Indonesian 13-6 in the first game, before Rhustavito's campaign ended prematurely.

The Indonesian athlete left the court on a wheelchair.

Momota later admitted he had doubts about his form leading up to the tournament.

"I had no confidence stepping to court in my current form. But I have now qualified to the last four, and that should give me some confidence. I am going to give my best in the semi-finals and hopefully get a good experience," he said.

Momota will take on Thailand's Kunvalut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals.

Taiwanese star Tai Tzu-ying, the 2018 champion, meanwhile lived up to expectations in the women's singles after she overcame P.V. Sindhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13 to set up a mouth-watering clash against China's Chen Yu Fei.

Thai stalwart Ratchanok Intanon will contest the other semi-final against Wang Zhi Yi of China.

