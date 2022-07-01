Kockott replaces Worsley as Castres defence coach

Rory Kockott made the first of his 11 France appearances in 2014

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – Former France scrum-half Rory Kockott has been appointed Castres' defence coach replacing ex-England back-rower Joe Worsley, the Top 14 runners up announced on Friday.

South African-born Kockott, 36, who won 11 caps, retired from playing after their final loss to Montpellier last week.

He has spent 11 campaigns at Stade Pierre-Fabre but only started 11 games last term with head coach Pierre-Henry Broncan preferring younger half-backs in Santiago Arata and Jeremy Fernandez.

"The end of the season that I had led to people around me to receive inadequate public reactions that I regret," Kockott said in a club statement.

"The passion I have for the club and for the town goes above that and I'm very happy to be able to be part of Pierre-Henry Broncan's staff," he added.

Former flanker Worsley, part of England's Rugby World Cup winning squad in 2003, joined Castres three years ago but has been appointed Georgia's defence coach on a short-term deal.

