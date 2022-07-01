Man City sign German goalkeeper Ortega

Stefan Ortega Moreno (right) has joined Manchester City on a free transfer

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Stefan Ortega said he is living the dream after the German goalkeeper secured a move to Manchester City on Friday.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired and is expected to provide back-up to first-choice stopper Ederson.

"This is a fantastic move for me," said Ortega.

"Manchester City are an amazing team – a squad with world-class quality in every area.

"To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the club’s success is a dream for me."

Ortega is likely to take the place of American goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on loan in a bid to get more first team football ahead of the World Cup.

"This is a very good deal for City," said City's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"Stefan has excellent pedigree – his career speaks for itself.

"We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience, and he will help us in our quest for more trophies."

Ortega is City's second signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League champions are also reportedly on the verge of buying England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

