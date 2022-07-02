'Second life' Jakobsen in Tour second stage triumph

Nyborg (Denmark) (AFP) – Two years after a near fatal cycling crash Fabio Jakobsen won stage two of the Tour de France on Saturday vindicating his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team's decision to select him ahead of veteran Mark Cavendish.

Jakobsen edged Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert, who took the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 202.2km run from Roskilde to Nyborg in Denmark that included a treacherous crossing of the 18km-long Great Belt Bridge.

Dutch rider Jakobsen's win means Quick-Step have two victories in as many days, after they chose against picking the 37-year-old Cavendish, a 34-time stage winner on the race.

"Cavendish is a legend, I wish we both could have been here," Jakobsen said.

"He helped me get a deal and I'm sure he enjoyed my win," he added.

The 25-year-old Jakobsen suffered a life-threatening crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020, but has recovered to become one the most feared sprinter in road cycling as he embarks on his first Tour de France.

"It's been a long road for me to get here, if only you knew," said Jakobsen, who lost all his teeth and underwent five hours of surgery the day he crashed over barriers into a metal post.

"It's like a second life.

"Those who know me understand the sacrifices I had to make. So today I really am very happy," he said.

"The crash made me more humble, I gave a lot for this, I'm happy but above all grateful and happy for the fans here in Denmark and at home too."

Jakobsen then went on to thank his family, girlfriend, team, sponsors and doctors, some of them by name in an emotional recounting of how he struggled back.

"I'll remember today forever."

'What doesn't kill you'

Dylan Groenewegen who was blamed for Jakobsen's accident and received a nine months ban came eighth on the day here.

Wout Van Aert took his first Tour de France yellow jersey Anne-Christine POUJOULAT AFP

Race leader Van Aert, who was denied a win by a minor margin for a second successive day, said he was inspired to keep fighting, and also hailed Jakobsen's fight against his terrible injuries.

"I have only respect for Fabio. The whole cycling family was touched," he said.

"We are all so happy he recovered and was able to have a normal life. But this is great. He's such a friendly competitor and I'm very happy for him.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, you have to remember there is always another day," he added.

Double champion Tadej Pogacar retained the white jersey, for riders under 26, while Van Aert added the green sprint points jersey to his yellow one.

Mads Pedersen was third to give local fans double reason to celebrate as another Dane, Magnus Cort Nielsen, sporting a handlebar moustache, won the climber's points jersey along the way.

Yves Lampaert fell on the Great Belt Bridge on the Tour's stage 2 in Denmark Etienne GARNIER POOL/AFP

Nielsen was hailed my mass crowds who had gathered in the port of Nyborg from early on with residents saying it was the biggest party in the small town's history.

A day after an awe-inspiring wall of sound reverberated around Copenhagen reaching its peak as Jonas Vingegaard was swept along on a wave of emotion, rural Denmark also turned out in raucous droves to roar on the riders in bright sunshine.

The peloton set off from chic Roskilde, known as the garden of Copenhagen, with its galleries and festivals with New York rock group The Strokes due to play there later, a huge youthful crowds gave the race quite a send off.

The main feature of the race was the crossing of the Great Belt Bridge where overall leader Yves Lampaert was one of many fallers in strong winds.

The crossing from Denmark's main island of Zeeland to the middle island of Fyn is windless only five days per year, and takes one million vehicles every month.

On Sunday, Denmark's third and final stage runs 182km from Vejle to Sonderborg where another sprint finish is expected before a back to France.

