Wimbledon: France’s Alizé Cornet knocks out world number one Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the world number one's 37-match winning streak.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third-round tie.

The top seed was on the back foot right from the start of the match, broken in her first two service games, and could not get back on level terms.

The 20-year-old broke at her first opportunity in the second set but Cornet broke back immediately, repeating the feat twice more as Swiatek's game fell apart.

Swiatek made a total of 33 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically sloppy display.

She had not lost a match since her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in February at Dubai, winning her past six tournaments, including the French Open.

Cornet is contesting her 62nd consecutive Slam, matching Ai Sugiyama's record.

In reaching the fourth round, the French player matches her run at Wimbledon in 2014, when she beat Serena Williams in the third round.

"It reminds me of the time I beat Serena Williams on the same court eight years ago," she said.

