Browns reportedly trade Mayfield to Panthers

Los Angeles (AFP) – Amid the uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, NFL.com reported Wednesday.

The website reported the deal, which is pending a physical, will see Cleveland pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season while Carolina will pay the fifth-year signal-caller some $5 million.

The Browns selected Mayfield with the top overall pick in the 2018 draft. In Carolina, he'll compete with 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.

Mayfield's departer comes after Cleveland shocked the NFL in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster five-year deal worth $230 million.

The Browns made the deal in March, even as Watson faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Twenty of 24 women who filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions, have settled the cases out of court.

No criminal charges were brought over the allegations and Watson has denied wrongdoing, saying any sexual activity was consensual.

Nevertheless, it's not clear when Watson will be available for the Browns, who could still face suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

