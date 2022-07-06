Nadal to face Kyrgios after surviving Wimbledon injury scare

London (AFP) – Rafael Nadal beat Taylor Fritz in a gruelling five-setter on Wednesday to set up a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios, but revealed that an abdomen injury almost forced him to quit mid-match.

The second seed lost the first set and had to take a medical time-out in the second but raised his game to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes.

Earlier, Australian maverick Kyrgios cruised past Chile's Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Nadal admitted after the match that he was suffering from an abdominal problem, which forced him to leave the court.

"I had to find a way to serve a little bit different," he said. "For a lot of moments I was thinking I would not be able to finish the match but the crowd, the energy, thanks for that."

He added: "I honestly enjoy a lot playing these kind of matches in front of you guys. I can't thank you enough for the support."

Kyrgios, ranked 40th in the world, trails Nadal 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings but he beat the Spaniard on his way to the quarter-finals in 2014 and is seen as a major threat to his hopes of reaching a sixth Wimbledon final.

A pumped-up Nadal raced out of the blocks on Centre Court to take a 3-1 lead but then lost five straight games to lose the first set.

The players swapped breaks in the second set but Nadal was not moving freely and when leading 4-3 he took a medical time-out.

When he returned, American 11th seed Fritz served out to love, with Nadal's movement still looking hampered.

But the Spaniard twice held serve comfortably to lead 6-5 and a backhand volley into the open court sealed the second set, to roars from the crowd.

Nadal, 36, was now moving more easily but the pendulum swung again early in the third set when the two-time Wimbledon champion double-faulted to hand his opponent a break, with Fritz repeating the dose to take the third set.

There were five breaks in a topsy-turvy fourth set but Nadal came out on top to level the match.

The first six games of the deciding set went with serve before a break apiece as the pressure mounted.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios is through to a first Grand Slam semi-final SEBASTIEN BOZON AFP

The set went to a tie-break and Nadal seized control, racing into a 9-3 lead and completing the win on his second match point.

Nadal, who has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, is halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

He is also bidding to win his 23rd Grand Slam title and equal Serena Williams in second place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam singles titles. Margaret Court is the leader on 24 titles.

Kyrgios reached the last four at the All England Club with relative ease.

The 27-year-old was broken just once by Garin and hit 35 winners as he reached his first Grand Slam semi-final.

"I never thought I'd be in the semi-final of a Grand Slam," said the Australian. "I thought that ship had sailed, that I may have wasted that little window in my career.

"I am really happy I was able to come out here with my team and able to put on a performance."

Kyrgios is the first Australian man into the semi-finals at Wimbledon since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.

But he went into the match under a new cloud of controversy after it emerged he faces an Australian court next month to answer an allegation of assault.

His 2022 Wimbledon has also been a rollercoaster on the court.

Brilliant, crowd-pleasing shot-making has been accompanied by $14,000 in fines and an ugly, bitter spat with third-round rival Stefanos Tsitsipas.

