NHL to open season with Lightning-Rangers rematch

The Colorado Avalanche, seen here celebrating their Stanley Cup final victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, will open the 2022-23 NHL season on October 12

New York (AFP) – The NHL 2022-23 regular season will open in North America on October 11 with a double-header that includes a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings will also play on October 11.

One day later, the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will raise their banner in a home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Traditionally the Stanley Cup champions play on opening night, but the Avs' Ball Arena already had a concert booked.

Colorado beat the two-time defending champion Lightning in six games last month to win their first Stanley Cup crown since 2001.

The first two days of action of the campaign on home ice will actually follow the previously announced two clashes between Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks in Prague on October 7 and 8.

Those will be NHL's first games in Europe since 2019, following a two-season break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Global Series also includes two games between the Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland, on November 4 and 5.

The 1,312-game schedule, 82 games for each team, will pause for the All-Star break February 2-5, with festivities including the All-Star Game scheduled in Sunrise, Florida.

The Winter Classic outdoor game will feature the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, on January 2.

Carolina will host Washington in a Stadium Series outdoor game in Raleigh on February 18.

© 2022 AFP