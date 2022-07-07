Winger Cuthbert replaces Adams in only change to Wales team

England's wing Jack Nowell (L) and Wales' wing Alex Cuthbert (R) compete for a high ball during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, west London, on February 26, 2022.

Johannesburg (AFP) – Winger Alex Cuthbert replaces Josh Adams in the only change to the Wales starting line-up for the second Test against South Africa on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

"Alex has been training really well. He is six foot four, good in the air and runs all day. I think there will be plenty of aerial battles," said coach Wayne Pivac.

Adams drops to the bench in place of Owen Watkin and there are two other changes with props Wyn Jones and Sam Wainwright replacing Rhys Carre and the concussed Tomas Francis.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones -- the most capped player in world rugby with 151 appearances for Wales -- starts on the bench once again having captained the British and Irish Lions in South Africa last year.

The world champion Springboks lead the three-Test series 1-0 having snatched a fortunate 32-29 victory in Pretoria last weekend.

New Zealand-born Pivac has rewarded the team that started that match -- they led by 15 points at half-time but lost to a Damian Willemse penalty in time added on.

Ill discipline cost the tourists dearly with three players in the sin bin at the same time during a frenzied finale and they finished the thriller with 13 men on the field.

The match in the central city of Bloemfontein will see outside centre George North make his 104th Test appearance and equal the record of Stephen Jones for the most capped Wales back.

Wainwright, a late call-up for the tour after Leon Brown was injured, will win his first cap if introduced during the match.

"Sam has been very excited to join us. From day one he has been training really well. I know he is over the moon at his selection in the matchday 23 and his family are over here," said Pivac.

Reacting to South Africa making 14 changes to their starting line-up after Pretoria, Pivac said: "It has not changed our preparation at all.

"It is going to be 15 rugby players in green shirts. We are expecting more of the same. They are a very experienced team no matter what combinations they put out.

"This side is one to be respected and not taken lightly."

Team (15-1)

Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Alex Cuthbert; Dan Biggar (capt), Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Josh Adams

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

