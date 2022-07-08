Djokovic vows 'fireworks' in Wimbledon final against Kyrgios

London (AFP) – Novak Djokovic promised there will be "fireworks" when he takes on Australia's Nick Kyrgios for the Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Six-time champion Djokovic reached his eighth final at the All England Club and a record 32nd at the Slams by seeing off Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in Friday's semi-final.

"The job is not finished. One thing is for sure there are going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both sides," said the 35-year-old Djokovic.

Despite playing in his first final at the majors, Kyrgios boasts a 2-0 edge over the former world number one.

In the meetings in Acapulco and Indian Wells in 2017, Djokovic failed to win a set.

"We haven't played for some time. I've never won a set off him," said Djokovic.

"Hopefully it can be different this time. It's another final for me at Wimbledon, so hopefully the experience can work in my favour."

For the second match in succession, Djokovic dropped the opening set on Friday before sweeping past 12th-ranked Norrie, playing in his first semi-final at the Slams.

The left-hander even broke serve three times in the opener before his challenge fizzled out under the bright afternoon sun.

"I was a bit tight at the beginning of the match. Cameron was dominating the play and I felt like I got lucky in the second set to break his serve," added Djokovic.

"He kind of gifted me a game and then the momentum shifted a bit. That's the significance of the semi-finals of a Grand Slam."

