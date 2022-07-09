Comeback kings Ebden, Purcell win Wimbledon men's doubles

London (AFP) – Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell defeated defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic -- playing with a broken wrist -- to win the Wimbledon men's doubles title on Saturday.

The 14th-seeded Australians came out on top 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/2) after more than four hours of action on Centre Court.

Ebden and Purcell made the final after saving three match points in the first round and five more in their semi-finals.

They spent more than 20 hours on court in winning the title.

Pavic had broken his right wrist in the semi-finals and played Saturday with the injury heavily strapped.

