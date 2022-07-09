England debutant Gleeson strikes before Jadeja revives India

Valuable - India's Ravindra Jadeja hit 46 not out in the 2nd T20 against England at Edgbaston

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Richard Gleeson enjoyed a memorable England debut by removing all of India's star-studded top three as the tourists were held to 170-8 in the second T20 international on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Lancashire paceman finished with 3-15 in four overs, having dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant at Edgbaston.

Chris Jordan followed up with 4-27 before Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 46 kept India, 1-0 up in this three-match series, in the game.

India brought back Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah after the quartet were rested for the 50-run win in Southampton following their Test labours in Birmingham earlier this week.

They had raced to 49 without loss inside five overs before Gleeson, the fourth bowler used by England, struck with just his sixth ball in international cricket.

He removed Rohit for a quickfire 31 when the opener top-edged a hook with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, the England captain, holding a good catch as he ran back.

Gleeson then took two wickets in two balls at the start of his next over to see off Kohli and Pant.

Star batsman Kohli fell for just one when he sliced Gleeson high in the air and Dawid Malan held a fine catch over his shoulder as he ran from backward point.

His exit meant Kohli had now gone 76 innings without a hundred in any form of international cricket.

The very next ball Pant (26 off 15 balls) charged at Gleeson but was caught behind off an inside edge.

Hardik Pandya, player of the match in the series opener thanks to a fifty and four wickets, survived the hat-trick ball.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya repaired some of the damage before they were dismissed by consecutive Jordan deliveries.

Yadav miscued a pull to deep midwicket boundary before Pandya slapped a short and wide ball straight to backward point to leave India 89-5.

Jordan, a fast-medium bowler, also removed Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar but all-rounder Jadeja hit an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls including five fours.

At Edgbaston:

India 170-8, 20 overs (C Jordan 4-27, R Gleeson 3-15)

