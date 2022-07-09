Granados scores twice to lead Costa Rican CONCACAF win

Costa Rica's Cristin Granados, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Trinidad and Tobago during their 4-0 victory at the CONCACAF W tournament

Monterrey (Mexico) (AFP) – Cristin Granados scored two first-half goals Friday and Costa Rica blanked Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship, moving closer to a 2023 Women's World Cup berth.

Both Costa Rica and Canada, the reigning Olympic champion, would advance to next year's showdown at Australia and New Zealand if the Canadians defeat Panama in a group-stage match later on Friday.

Granados opened the scoring for Costa Rica in the 18th minute while Trinidad and Tobago's Kedie Johnson was ejected after a double yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Lauryn Hutchinson netted an own goal in the 33rd minute that boosted Costa Rica's advantage and Granados struck again in the 45th minute to give Las Ticas a 3-0 halftime lead.

Katherine Alvarado added a final goal in the 48th minute.

The United States secured a Women's World Cup berth Thursday and either Haiti or Jamaica will claim another depending on the outcome of their Monday group-stage matchup.

The eight-team tournament serves as the regional qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2023 Women's World Cup, where the US squad will be vying for a third straight title after triumphs in 2015 and 2019.

The two top teams in each group take World Cup berths along with spots in Thursday's CONCACAF semi-finals.

Third-place teams from each group advance to next February's global playoff for three Women's World Cup spots.

The CONCACAF champions will secure a Paris 2024 Olympic berth. The runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another trip to France.

