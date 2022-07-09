Ireland make history with 23-12 win over 14-man All Blacks

Ireland's players led by Caelan Doris (left) celebrate their historic second Test win over New Zealand in Dunedin

Dunedin (New Zealand) (AFP) – Ireland made history on Saturday by beating the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time with a 23-12 triumph in the second Test in Dunedin.

Prop Andrew Porter was the hero for the visitors, scoring both their tries, while an indisciplined New Zealand played the most of the match with 14 men after a reckless first-half which featured two yellow cards, and a red for replacement prop Angus Ta'avao.

Ireland led 10-7 at the interval and pulled clear after the break to equal their highest winning margin against New Zealand, matching the 11-point victory in Chicago six years ago, their first win in 111 years of trying.

Ireland have won four of their last seven matches against the All Blacks and can secure a rare series win for any nation on New Zealand soil by winning next Saturday's third Test in Wellington.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said he would not take long to reflect on making history a week after their 42-19 first Test loss in Auckland.

Ireland fans celebrate the historic Test win against the All Blacks Marty MELVILLE AFP

"No Irish team has ever done it before. We are delighted but it is all on the line next week," Sexton told Sky Sports.

"We didn't give the best account of ourselves last week and the All Blacks punished us for our mistakes but they (the coaching team) put us in a really good place."

Reduced to 14 men for 50 minutes, the All Blacks never looked like repeating last week's try-fest at Eden Park, crossing through fly-half Beauden Barrett just before halftime and replacement wing Will Jordan near the end.

Porter's tries came at the start of each half, doubling his career tally to four.

The Leinster loosehead was just as proud of the scrum improvement and the determination of his side to respond to a resounding defeat.

"It is hard to put into words how I feel right now to be honest. It is an incredible group of lads to work with, to bounce back from last week.

No complaints

"Obviously we had an extra man for most of the game so we will have to put in a better performance next week... it would be even sweeter if we could pull off the win."

Sexton, cleared to play despite failing a pitchside head injury assessment at Eden Park, had a night to remember.

The Ireland captain landed five from five goal kicks to finish with 13 points and was a controlling figure in a match dominated by the Irish in nearly every facet.

Ireland's Jack Conan (left) celebrates the historic victory over the All Blacks win with teammates in Dunedin Marty MELVILLE AFP

The visitors fixed their set piece problems from Eden Park, kicked cleverly and defended with vigour, allowing them to dominate possession and territory for long periods.

New Zealand's Leicester Fainga'anuku and Ofa Tuungafasi were shown yellow cards for infringements midway through the first half, before Ta'avao was sent off for a high tackle on the half-hour mark.

Referee Jaco Peyper deemed there was no mitigation for the high body position of Waikato Chiefs tighthead Ta'avao, fresh on the field in place of Tuungafasi, resulting in a sickening clash of heads, which saw Ringrose replaced.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he had no complaints about any of the cards and he would not spend time seeking excuses.

"They were an Irish team that turned up really desperate and they pressured our skill set. That's what Test matches are about and we were a bit off dealing with that," Foster said.

New Zealand's Aaron Smith (right) and Beauden Barrett (left) celebrate the fly-half's first-half try, a rare bright moment for the All Blacks against Ireland at Dunedin Marty MELVILLE AFP

"It'll be an eye-opener for a few of the newer players in terms of feeling that tension and pressure and trying to force things when you're one man down.

"The good news is we get another chance next week, which is something to be excited about."

Ireland lock James Ryan was also shown a yellow card late in the first half, creating a rare New Zealand attacking opportunity which enabled Barrett to score.

Porter's second try came soon after the break as he again burrowed over from close range.

Sexton landed two penalties to push Ireland 16 points clear before Jordan's consolation try.

Ireland face the Maori All Blacks in Wellington on Tuesday before next week's decisive third Test.

