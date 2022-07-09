Japan players remember Abe after emotional France Test

France's captain Charles Ollivon offers a jersey emblazoned with the name of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in tribute at Saturday's Test in Tokyo

Tokyo (AFP) – Japan's rugby players said they were "sad" and "shocked" by the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe but had remained "focused" for Saturday's second Test against France.

Advertising Read more

Japan lost 20-15 to the Six Nations champions on an emotional day at Tokyo's National Stadium, one day after the country's longest-serving prime minister was shot dead on the campaign trail.

The 57,000-plus crowd observed a minute's silence for a man who had been a visible and enthusiastic supporter of the Japan team when the country hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Michael Leitch, who captained Japan during their historic run to the quarter-finals three years ago, said Abe was "a great man" who "supported rugby".

"For him to be murdered in such a horrible way shocked the team," said Leitch, who was born in New Zealand but moved to Japan at the age of 15.

"Everybody was talking about it and I feel really sad for his family.

"I hoped today we could win to honour his name, but it didn't quite happen."

Abe, Japan's best-known politician, was giving a campaign speech in the western region of Nara on Friday morning when a gunman opened fire at close range.

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe had been an enthusiastic supporter of the Japan team when the country hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2019 ISSEI KATO POOL/AFP

He was taken to hospital by helicopter but was pronounced dead later in the day.

Japan captain Atsushi Sakate said he had fond memories of Abe visiting the Japan dressing room during the World Cup and inviting the team to the prime minister's office.

But Sakate also said he had a responsibility to prepare the team for Saturday's game.

"The Test match doesn't stop," he said.

"We were focused on our rugby and focused on the things we needed to do."

The French team also paid tribute with captain Charles Ollivon holding up a jersey bearing Abe's name on the pitch.

French head coach Fabien Galthie said Abe had "done a lot for rugby, in particular in staging the 2019 World Cup".

"The players, the staff and the French team wanted to pay tribute to his memory for all he did for rugby in Japan and in the world," said Galthie.

© 2022 AFP